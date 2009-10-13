Edit Module
Plum Crazy

Following the runway rush to jewel tones for fall, we predict plum as the season’s frontrunner for the home. Alone or with gray, pink, chocolate brown, or even yellow, it’s playful, rich, and ripe for the picking.

By Gina Bazer and Barri Leiner

Published Oct. 13, 2009

Azteca Ceramica’s Tropic series ceramic tile, including (left to right) Decorado Drop, Flowers, Lux, and Lines

1  Azteca Ceramica’s Tropic series ceramic tile, including (left to right) Decorado Drop, Flowers, Lux, and Lines, available through HOBO, 4052 W. Grand Ave., 773-645-1300

 

Carmen 18-inch textural pillow in cotton with laser-cut wool and nylon blend circles

2  Carmen 18-inch textural pillow in cotton with laser-cut wool and nylon blend circles, $50, at Crate & Barrel, 646 N. Michigan Ave., 312-787-5900, crateandbarrel.com

 

Confluences by Philippe Nigro four-seat sofa for Ligne Roset, in Alcantara’s Ultrasuede.

3  Confluences by Philippe Nigro four-seat sofa for Ligne Roset, in Alcantara’s Ultrasuede. As shown, $7,610, at Ligne Roset, 440 N. Wells St., 312-222-9300, lignerosetchicago.com

 

Lancaster chair by Lulu DK for Elite Leather. In aubergine San Remo leather with dark-stained alder wood frame

4  Lancaster chair by Lulu DK for Elite Leather. In aubergine San Remo leather with dark-stained alder wood frame, $2,459, at Rubin’s Furniture, 3043 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-281-8998, rubinsfurniture.com

