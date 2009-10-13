Plum Crazy Following the runway rush to jewel tones for fall, we predict plum as the season’s frontrunner for the home. Alone or with gray, pink, chocolate brown, or even yellow, it’s playful, rich, and ripe for the picking.

(page 1 of 3)

1 Azteca Ceramica’s Tropic series ceramic tile, including (left to right) Decorado Drop, Flowers, Lux, and Lines, available through HOBO, 4052 W. Grand Ave., 773-645-1300

2 Carmen 18-inch textural pillow in cotton with laser-cut wool and nylon blend circles, $50, at Crate & Barrel, 646 N. Michigan Ave., 312-787-5900, crateandbarrel.com

3 Confluences by Philippe Nigro four-seat sofa for Ligne Roset, in Alcantara’s Ultrasuede. As shown, $7,610, at Ligne Roset, 440 N. Wells St., 312-222-9300, lignerosetchicago.com

4 Lancaster chair by Lulu DK for Elite Leather. In aubergine San Remo leather with dark-stained alder wood frame, $2,459, at Rubin’s Furniture, 3043 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-281-8998, rubinsfurniture.com

