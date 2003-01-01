What Penny Eats
5 months
ago
French-style beef tenderloin at Go 4 Food
5 months
ago
Beet heart salad at Elizabeth Restaurant
5 months
ago
Roast chicken at Marisol
5 months
ago
Spaghetti with mushrooms, peas and Parmesan at Wood
6 months
ago
Peach salad at City Mouse
6 months
ago
Eggplant parmesan at Pisolino
6 months
ago
Falafel at Mizrahi on Clark
7 months
ago
Panna cotta at Piccolo Sogno
7 months
ago
Onion rings at Del Frisco’s
7 months
ago
Chilled prawns at Margeaux Brasserie
7 months
ago
Trout terrine at GreenRiver
8 months
ago
French toast at T&B Grill
8 months
ago
Cheese board at Pastoral
8 months
ago
Calabrian chile campanelle at the Albert
8 months
ago