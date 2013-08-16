Edit Module
What Penny Eats

Fried Fish @ Parson’s Chicken & Fish

By Chicago dining scout

Published Aug. 16, 2013

Fried cod @ Parson’s has its virtues, but eat quickly or the crust turns soggy.

Parson’s Chicken & Fish: 2952 W. Armitage Ave., 773-384-3333

