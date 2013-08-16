Fried Fish @ Parson’s Chicken & Fish
Fried cod @ Parson’s has its virtues, but eat quickly or the crust turns soggy.
Parson’s Chicken & Fish: 2952 W. Armitage Ave., 773-384-3333
