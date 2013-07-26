Edit Module
What Penny Eats

Wagyu Beef Tartare @ Kabocha

By Chicago dining scout

Published July 26, 2013

Wagyu beef tartare with chili-sesame won ton chips @ Kabocha is quite umami, indeed.

KABOCHA: 952 W. Lake, 312-666-6214

