Nutella Calzone @ Flour + Wine
The crowd-pleaser dessert @ Flour + Wine is the Nutella calzone. It’s warm & decadent & filled with bananas slices, too.
FLOUR + WINE: 433 N MAIN, GLEN ELLYN; 630-793-9955
Share
Advertisement
Beet heart salad at Elizabeth Restaurant
5 months ago
Spaghetti with mushrooms, peas and Parmesan at Wood
5 months ago
Eggplant parmesan at Pisolino
6 months ago
Falafel at Mizrahi on Clark
6 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.