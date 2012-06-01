Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
What Penny Eats

Nutella Calzone @ Flour + Wine

By Penny Pollack

Published June 1, 2012

The crowd-pleaser dessert @ Flour + Wine is the Nutella calzone. It’s warm & decadent & filled with bananas slices, too.

FLOUR + WINE: 433 N MAIN, GLEN ELLYN; 630-793-9955

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module