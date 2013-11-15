Edit Module
What Penny Eats

Red Velvet Beaters at David Burke’s Primehouse

Published Nov. 15, 2013

Proof positive that you can cut a business deal and lick red-velvet cake-batter beaters at the same.

David Burke’s Primehouse, 616 N. Rush St., 312-660-6000

