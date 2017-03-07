Who’s the More Likely Rauner Foe: Chris Kennedy or J.B. Pritzker?
With Kennedy officially in the race for governor and Pritzker strongly considering a run, the 2018 Democratic primary could be epic. We go five rounds with the power players.
|CHRIS KENNEDY, 53
Businessman, former head of the Merchandise Mart, former chairman of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, the bland Kennedy
|J.B. PRITZKER, 52
An heir to the Hyatt fortune, venture capitalist, one-time (failed) U.S. congressional candidate, sign-toting travel-ban protester
|Family Clout
|The son of RFK and nephew of JFK has political ambition in his DNA and the cachet of a family dynasty. But he’ll need more than an aging Camelot appeal to dazzle these voters.
|As Chicago royalty, he has a surname immortalized in half the institutions in town and a sister, Penny, with some hefty political chops from her stint as Obama’s secretary of commerce.
|Spending Potential
|The family fortune is estimated at $1 billion across some 30 relatives, according to Forbes. It’s unclear how big a piece belongs to Chris, but he’s said he’ll “have the resources to compete.”
|At No. 190 on the Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans, with an estimated net worth of $3.4 billion, he could match whatever Kennedy pulls from his personal coffers and raise him—by a lot.
|Relatability
|OK, everyone’s prone to the occasional gaffe. But spurning a bunch of reporters? (See: the elevator incident at the DNC.) Maaaaybe not the best way to endear yourself.
|He’s got a hint of Everyman likability. The Sun-Times called him “a familiar face at his daughter’s cross-country meets.” Go, Dad. That transgender bathroom tweet, though? Clumsy misfire.
|Rauner Run-Ins
|To defend himself against a Rauner-led offensive that referred to Kennedy as a “pawn” and “lap dog” of Mike Madigan, he skewered the gov for pointing fingers instead of compromising.
|The GOP’s Blago-themed robocalls were an assault on Pritzker’s character, but his camp lampooned the preemptive smear with a dig at Rauner’s, uh, to-do list. (About that budget …)
|Vision for Illinois
|Revive the American dream through compromise to create jobs and restore the economy—you know, make Illinois great again.
|Judging by his résumé: Create a tech-savvy state that can play with the big kids in the digital sector and attract innovative ventures.
|Likely Winner: Pritzker
Our money is on the billionaire. Kennedy’s past wishy-washiness could hurt him in a campaign. Plus, after reportedly being primed for a Hillary cabinet post that vanished in front of his eyes, Pritzker is motivated.
