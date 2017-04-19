Your Favorite I-94 Castle Is Getting Bigger (and Cheesier)
The popular Wisconsin attraction is doubling in size and will offer more cheese varieties, gourmet chefs, and more.
Interstate travelers, rejoice: Mars Cheese Castle, the kitsch icon off I-94 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is doubling in size to nearly 46,000 square feet in May. (Cheese curds for everyone!) The breakdown:
6
Years since the last renovation, prompted by an I-94 expansion (the new overhaul completes the architect’s vision)
850
Cheese varieties, up from 750
3
Gourmet chefs—a Mars first—in the expanded restaurant, which will now serve several kinds of curds
12
Seats at a communal table in the new medieval-themed private room, set to host wine and cheese pairings
0
Shits that true artisanal cheese snobs give about all this
