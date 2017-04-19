Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Your Favorite I-94 Castle Is Getting Bigger (and Cheesier)

The popular Wisconsin attraction is doubling in size and will offer more cheese varieties, gourmet chefs, and more.

By Madeline Kaufman

Published today at 11:05 a.m.

Photo: Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune

Interstate travelers, rejoice: Mars Cheese Castle, the kitsch icon off I-94 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is doubling in size to nearly 46,000 square feet in May. (Cheese curds for everyone!) The breakdown:

6

Years since the last renovation, prompted by an I-94 expansion (the new overhaul completes the architect’s vision)

850

Cheese varieties, up from 750

3

Gourmet chefs—a Mars first—in the expanded restaurant, which will now serve several kinds of curds

12

Seats at a communal table in the new medieval-themed private room, set to host wine and cheese pairings

0

Shits that true artisanal cheese snobs give about all this

Illustration: John Kenzie

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module