Your Favorite I-94 Castle Is Getting Bigger (and Cheesier)

Interstate travelers, rejoice: Mars Cheese Castle, the kitsch icon off I-94 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is doubling in size to nearly 46,000 square feet in May. (Cheese curds for everyone!) The breakdown:

6

Years since the last renovation, prompted by an I-94 expansion (the new overhaul completes the architect’s vision)

850

Cheese varieties, up from 750

3

Gourmet chefs—a Mars first—in the expanded restaurant, which will now serve several kinds of curds

12

Seats at a communal table in the new medieval-themed private room, set to host wine and cheese pairings

0

Shits that true artisanal cheese snobs give about all this

Illustration: John Kenzie

This article appears in the April 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

