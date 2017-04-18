A Delhi-Inspired Party Inside a Converted Chicago Bowling Alley Lush design was on display when Vermilion’s Rohini Dey threw her husband a stylish birthday party.

Above: Light streams into the family room of Dey and Kohli’s Lincoln Park house—once a bowling alley—thanks to windows on three walls. Photos: Nathan Kirkman

Rohini Dey is a charmer. She speaks her mind and talks with her hands, and anyone around her can’t help being drawn in by her warmth. She’s a frequent presence at her River North restaurant, Vermilion, and an avid collector: of experiences, treasures, and, most notably, people. Still, entertaining doesn’t come naturally to this PhD in economics. “The only ones subjected to my cooking are my daughters and my husband,” she jokes. But while the former World Bank employee and McKinsey consultant may not be the next Martha Stewart, she loves throwing a party in her contemporary Lincoln Park house, a converted bowling alley with a family room that transitions into an idyllic outdoor space built for entertaining. “I like small gatherings, but every now and then we’ll have a big one,” Dey says.

A brick façade leads to a secret garden and yard strewn with rose petals. The older of Rohini Dey’s two daughters places votives for the party.

The 50th birthday party for her husband, Sajal Kohli, provided just such an opportunity. It gave global citizen Dey, who has hopscotched from Delhi to D.C. to Chicago, and her spouse, whom Dey met at school in Delhi and who has also lived in Europe, an excuse to host a massive gathering of their favorite people. “We have friends on almost every continent, from primary school to business school to our careers,” says Kohli, McKinsey’s leader of retail practice in the Americas. Adds his superchic wife: “The idea was to bring everyone together for one night in celebration of five decades, in lush Indian style.”