These Local Designers Can Craft Unique Rugs for You

If you’re tired of boring floor coverings, check out these one-of-a-kind pieces from Moira Quinn O’Neil, Dee Clements, and David Salkin.

By Elle Eichinger

Published today at 1:30 p.m.

Moira Quinn O’Neil rug

Moira Quinn O’Neil

Photo: Evan Jenkins

This School of the Art Institute of Chicago grad specializes in bright, psychedelic pieces. She gets her hand-dyed wool from a husband-and-wife team in New Mexico. Each rug, woven by hand, takes 40 to 100 hours to complete. moiraquinn.com

 

Dee Clements rug

Dee Clements

Photo: Jennifer Marx

Want your rug to scream early MTV? Try the founder of Studio Herron: Many of her color-blocked carpets take inspiration from ’80s and ’90s knitwear. Her work, which also includes throws, often begins as paintings or drawings rather than digital designs—retro from the start. studioherron.com

 

David Salkin rug

David Salkin

Photo: Ratko Radojcic

This former architect typically manipulates city grids to design his rugs. For this inch-deep piece, woven from New Zealand wool, he went more organic, drawing on the similarities between coral reefs and the layout of a Sudanese village. davidsalkin.com

