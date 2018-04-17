These Local Designers Can Craft Unique Rugs for You If you’re tired of boring floor coverings, check out these one-of-a-kind pieces from Moira Quinn O’Neil, Dee Clements, and David Salkin.

Moira Quinn O’Neil Photo: Evan Jenkins

This School of the Art Institute of Chicago grad specializes in bright, psychedelic pieces. She gets her hand-dyed wool from a husband-and-wife team in New Mexico. Each rug, woven by hand, takes 40 to 100 hours to complete. moiraquinn.com

Dee Clements Photo: Jennifer Marx

Want your rug to scream early MTV? Try the founder of Studio Herron: Many of her color-blocked carpets take inspiration from ’80s and ’90s knitwear. Her work, which also includes throws, often begins as paintings or drawings rather than digital designs—retro from the start. studioherron.com

David Salkin Photo: Ratko Radojcic

This former architect typically manipulates city grids to design his rugs. For this inch-deep piece, woven from New Zealand wool, he went more organic, drawing on the similarities between coral reefs and the layout of a Sudanese village. davidsalkin.com

This article appears in the April 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







