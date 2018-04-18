How to Get More Use Out of Your Guest Room
Two interior designers offer tips on creating alternative uses for this underutilized space.
Erin Shakoor
Design principal at Shakoor Interiors in University Village
Turn it into a media room. Get a queen-size leather pullout with a comfortable mattress, like one from Kravet. Hang a flat-screen TV that can display a work of art when it’s not on. I like the Frame by Samsung. Hide a minibar, microwave, fridge, sink, and linens in custom-made cabinetry, like at a hotel. Flank the built-in light with sconces from Arteriors on a dimmer, and add a sconce on either side of the sofa bed for reading. Put in two barrel-shaped swivel chairs that don’t take up a lot of space. I prefer washable velvet ones—the durable material will stand up to people coming and going. Put up a textured pewter wall covering, and paint the ceiling and baseboards taupe or gray. That’s my signature trick: White is too stark and cheapens the look. You want the room to be calming enough to sleep in but dark enough to screen a film in.
Melissa Benham
Principal at Studio Gild in Bucktown
Have it double as an office, but think of it as a den. Take some risks that you wouldn’t in your master bedroom. Start with a bold wallpaper, like an Hermès overscale floral. The most important item is a daybed without a headboard. It can be a simple platform bed or a convertible from Design Within Reach. Cover it with pillows and blankets. Have some fun with color, pattern, and texture. Choose a desk from Chairish or 1stdibs, and push it against the wall for a sophisticated look. Stash the office supplies and filing cabinets in the closet using an Elfa storage system. (Add an electrical outlet so you can put your printer in there.) Choose a slim bookshelf that disappears when it’s filled; Room & Board makes a nice one. Add some fun furnishings, like an Auskin sheepskin rug or Etsy artwork—anything but family photos. The room shouldn’t feel too familiar. And no TV. This is a room where you can think and read in peace.
