Portsmith’s Yellowtail Snapper Is Dazzling The Dana Hotel and Spa’s seafood spot makes this dish shine.

Photo: Jeff Marini

There is plenty of eye candy at Portsmith, the gleaming seafood spot on the ground floor of the Dana Hotel and Spa: the marble tiles designed to look like fish scales; the walnut bar, sanded silky smooth; the chandelier of globes strung from the ceiling like bobbers on a fishing line. So I was extra pleased that the most dazzling thing I encountered while dining there was on my plate, in the form of a gorgeous tail-on fillet of yellowtail snapper, brushed gently with XO sauce, accompanied by delicately spiced baby shiitake mushrooms and edible flowers, and propped up preposterously on its edge like a saw blade. In the long-established restaurant practice of food as sculpture, this fish may just take the cake.

660 N. State St., River North

This article appears in the April 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

