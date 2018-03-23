Purple Food Is All the Rage in Chicago We’re not sure why violet-hued edibles are trending, but we love it.

Photo: Jeff Marini

1. Papas fritas at Bar Takito

Fried purple potatoes peek out from under a blanket of Manchego cheese sauce and red garlic mojo. (Want more purple tubers? They’re in the steak tacos here, too.) $9. 201 N. Morgan St.

2. Cassis macaron at Vanille Patisserie

Chewy, light-as-air shells hide a jammy filling of cassis purée and almond paste. $2. Multiple locations, see vanillepatisserie.com

3. Sailor Moon cocktail at Cold Storage

“It’s a daiquiri, basically,” says bartender Marissa Barlow, but there’s nothing basic about this blend of jasmine tea and dazzlingly hued butterfly pea flower tea brewed sous vide with Flor de Caña rum and lime juice. $12. 1000 W. Fulton Market

4. Purple velvet cake at Jennivee’s Bakery

Constructed from chiffon cake, coconut filling, and a mousse made from the purple yam known to Filipinos as ube, this towering confection is no stranger to Instagram. $6.50 a slice. 3301 N. Sheffield Ave.

5. Mango and passion fruit bonbon at Veruca Chocolates

Chocolatier Heather Johnston makes a tropical fruit jam to create the distinctively flavored center of this elegant treat with a hand-painted chocolate shell. $2. 1332 N. Halsted St.

6. Black rice bun at Joong Boo Market

Hit up this Korean grocery’s outdoor stand for one of its huge red-bean-paste-filled buns, made from a black rice flour dough that turns purplish when baked. $2.50. 3333 N. Kimball Ave.

7. Wood-grilled carrots at Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar

Purple carrots, roasted and tossed with a housemade “everything” spice blend, take center stage in this veg-centric play on a Reuben. Thousand Island dressing, deep-fried Swiss cheese cubes, and rye bread complete the dish. $14. 2700 W. Chicago Ave.

