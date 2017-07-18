Fill Your House With Awesome Stuff Winners for best consignment store, art supply store, new jeans shop, new vintage store, new housewares shop, and new women’s boutique.

New Women’s Boutique

Athene

North Shore elegance just got a dose of downtown edge. Opened last fall, Athene defies simple characterization. You can find anything from elevated basics by Humanoid to slim-yet-rugged camo pants by Nili Lotan ($375, pictured), and even more fanciful pieces from designers like Dodo Bar Or. 837 Elm St., Winnetka, 847-441-1918

Consignment Store

Luxury Garage Sale

A rigorous multipoint authentication process at this impressively stocked mini-chain ensures you’re getting Gucci, not Bucci. 1658 N. Wells St.; 900 N. Michigan Ave.; luxurygaragesale.com

New Housewares Shop

Sprout Home Kitchen & Table

Don’t let this chic store’s name fool you—kitchens and tables are just the beginning. Yes, you can find uncommonly cool place settings and chef-quality cookware, but this sister shop to Goop-endorsed Sprout Home also stocks handwoven rugs, small-batch soaps, art-inspired blankets, fine linens, and giftable garden kits. 744 N. Damen Ave., sprouthome.com

New Jeans Shop

Dearborn Denim & Apparel

A good pair of jeans is hard to come by. But it’s easy to find a perfect fit with this Hyde Park boutique’s made-in-Chicago line, which consists of just a few no-frills styles. A salesperson will measure you and hem your jeans on the spot, so you can walk out looking like the king or queen of cool. From $59. 1504 E. 53rd St., dearborndenim.us

Art Supply Store

Martha Mae

Every object in this treasure box of a shop in Andersonville—pens, sketchpads, scissors, you name it—feels like a work of art, thanks to owner Jean Cate’s insistence on exquisite design. Pick up a wooden box of paints, or browse the original sketches, frameable Japanese papers, and art books. 5407 N. Clark St., marthamae.info

New Vintage Store

North Avenue Collective

The priority at this Humboldt Park shop is quality, not irony or trends. That means tasteful vintage furniture, one-of-a-kind objets d’art, plus hip old-school clothing. 2511 W. North Ave., 312-883-2655

This article appears in the August 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

