Grow an Urban Garden
Winners for best sculptural shrubs, wind chimes, starter beehive, custom planters, and DIY wildflower meadow.
Kimball & Bean
The elegant bespoke garden boxes handmade by Beau and Nancy Kimball are near-perfect replicas of those that once adorned the grounds of the Château de Versailles. From $725. kimballandbean.com
Pasquesi Home and Gardens
This store’s impressive selection of boxwoods—ultrahardy and densely foliated—range in height from one foot (for an understated garden accent) to more than three feet (for a handsome little hedge). Shape them any way you like. From $20. 990 W. Northwest Hwy., Barrington, pasquesi.com
Modern Sprout Pollinator Push Garden
Talk about a garden party. With a push of the handle, these clever canisters (think frozen Push-Up pops) sprinkle seeds for a variety of wildflowers—purple coneflower, black-eyed Susan, bergamot, China aster, and more. Give ’em a pop spring, summer, or fall, and within 31 days you’ll have a plenitude of sprouts designed to attract pollinators such as monarchs, honeybees, and hummingbirds. $18 for a pack of three. modsprout.com
The Back Porch
Thirteen years ago, Sal Guadagna kicked off his retirement by growing a ponytail and opening—yes—a wind chimes store. He sells Cubs-themed ones, hand-tuned Corinthian ones, and hundreds of others. You’ll make beautiful music together. From $15. 205 Robert Parker Coffin Rd., Long Grove, 847-793-0771
Belmont Feed & Seed
Creating an apiary is easy! This Avondale store sells hives, protective gear, smokers, even bee medications—and, lest we forget, live bees. 3036 W. Belmont Ave., belmontfeedandseed.comEdit Module
