See

Alta Vista Terrace Photo: Eric Allix Rogers

1. Alta Vista Terrace

The 40 understated yet charming London-style rowhouses on the secluded “Street of 40 Doors” look small because, well, they are: The lots are a mere 24 by 40 feet.

2. Brundage Building

Avery Brundage, the only American to ever lead the International Olympic Committee, originally owned this junior version of New York’s Flatiron Building. It appears in the movies Straight Talk and Baby’s Day Out.

3. Music Box Theatre

A killer place to see an art flick (or a midnight showing of cult classic The Room), the theater now has its own bar, a back patio, and a redone sound system—and, yep, real butter on its popcorn.

4. Schubas Tavern

Inside: a gorgeous watering hole (note the lengthy mahogany bar) and concert venue. Outside: ornate brickwork punctuated by two Schlitz globes (the building used to house one of the brand’s breweries).

5. St. Alphonsus Church

Talk about rising from the ashes: This spectacular German Gothic church was dedicated in 1897, gutted by fire in 1950, reopened in 1952, and now, according to USA Today, hosts one of the top Oktoberfests in the country.

Shop

Choose from 350 beers at Beermiscuous. Photo: Andrew Hilsberg

6. BabyDolls Boutique

It’s 50 percent for moms (awesome designer jewelry) and 50 percent for children (the cutest darn handmade clothes).

7. Beermiscuous

It’s like a perfectly chill coffee shop, except the menu boasts 350 beers (!!!) from all over the world, including the city’s largest selection of Chicago brews.

8. Belmont Army

Five levels of cool threads, from a skate shop in the basement to an embarrassment of vintage riches on the fourth floor.

9. Paulina Market

Foodies line up for beef tenderloin and Bosnian cevapcici from the oft-mustachioed butchers at this carnivore’s paradise.

10. Two Penny Blue

Do good and look good at this stylish boutique: With every ultracool tailored blazer you buy, the shop donates a school uniform to a girl in Africa.

Eat & Drink

New England Seafood Company Photo: Courtesy of restaurant

11. Bittersweet

Grab a table, order a raspberry and chocolate ganache tart, indulge, then get a German chocolate cake to go.

12. Ella Elli

Need a panacea for the never-ending parade of strollers on Southport? Get thee to this chic new eatery’s patio and order the elderflower gimlet with homemade lime cordial. There. Don’t you feel like an adult again?

13. Murphy’s Red Hots

Sometimes you just need a classic frank, and this joint makes a mean one—with 100 percent Vienna beef, of course.

14. New England Seafood Company Restaurant & Fish Market

Boston natives own the nautical-themed BYO spot and make some of the city’s best lobster rolls. Their secret: minimal mayo, a dash of paprika.

15. Tango Sur

Why go downtown for a $100 rib eye when you can get excellent Argentine grass-fed beef here?

This Month

August 2:Even if you didn’t get tickets to Lollapalooza, you can hang with the cool kids at the after-party at Smart Bar, featuring alt-rock heroes Spoon.

August 12 to 13:Hit the city’s largest and liveliest street fair when Northalsted Market Days opens its gates.

August 17:The Greatest Generation, a comedy podcast about Star Trek: The Next Generation, records live at Schubas Tavern.

August 23:Can’t think of a better place to watch The Blues Brothers than the new grassy area right outside Wrigley Field.

August 27 to October 15:Kokandy Productions puts its spin on the Tony Award–nominated musical Bonnie & Clyde at Theater Wit.

Did You Know?

The Metro hosted its first concert in 1982. The band: R.E.M.