Those Farmers Market Fruits Are Begging to Be Part of This Summery Sangria Salero’s bar manager shows how to spike raspberries and peaches with vodka and vermouth.

Photo: Jeff Marini

When life hands you loads of late-summer fruit, make sangría. Specifically, this sangría. Conjured up by Suzie Whitacre, bar manager at Salero in the West Loop, it’s packed with peak-season peaches and raspberries and spiked with vermouth and vodka. This fruity cooler may be as pretty as a sundress, but it packs a punch.

Suzie Whitacre’s Peach and Raspberry Sangría

Serves:4

1½ cups Water ¾ cup Sugar 1½ cups plus 1 cup Sliced fresh peaches, pitted ½ cup plus 1 cup Raspberries 1 tsp. plus 1½ tsp. Freshly squeezed lemon juice ½ cup Vodka ½ cup Red vermouth ¼ cup White Rioja (or other dry white wine) ¼ cup Red Rioja (or other dry red wine)

1. Make a simple syrup: Combine water and sugar in a small saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring with a wooden spoon until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and let cool.

2. In a blender, purée 1½ cups peaches, ½ cup raspberries, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, and simple syrup. Strain through a sieve.

3. Pour ½ cup of the purée, the remaining lemon juice, and the alcohol into a 32-ounce pitcher. Stir well. Add the remaining fruit and chill until serving. Reserve extra purée (see tip).

4. Serve over ice.

Tip: Freeze the leftover purée in Popsicle-style molds for a light dessert.

This article appears in the August 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

