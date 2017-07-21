Those Farmers Market Fruits Are Begging to Be Part of This Summery Sangria
Salero’s bar manager shows how to spike raspberries and peaches with vodka and vermouth.
When life hands you loads of late-summer fruit, make sangría. Specifically, this sangría. Conjured up by Suzie Whitacre, bar manager at Salero in the West Loop, it’s packed with peak-season peaches and raspberries and spiked with vermouth and vodka. This fruity cooler may be as pretty as a sundress, but it packs a punch.
Suzie Whitacre’s Peach and Raspberry Sangría
Serves:4
|1½ cups
|Water
|¾ cup
|Sugar
|1½ cups plus 1 cup
|Sliced fresh peaches, pitted
|½ cup plus 1 cup
|Raspberries
|1 tsp. plus 1½ tsp.
|Freshly squeezed lemon juice
|½ cup
|Vodka
|½ cup
|Red vermouth
|¼ cup
|White Rioja (or other dry white wine)
|¼ cup
|Red Rioja (or other dry red wine)
1. Make a simple syrup: Combine water and sugar in a small saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring with a wooden spoon until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and let cool.
2. In a blender, purée 1½ cups peaches, ½ cup raspberries, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, and simple syrup. Strain through a sieve.
3. Pour ½ cup of the purée, the remaining lemon juice, and the alcohol into a 32-ounce pitcher. Stir well. Add the remaining fruit and chill until serving. Reserve extra purée (see tip).
4. Serve over ice.
Tip: Freeze the leftover purée in Popsicle-style molds for a light dessert.
