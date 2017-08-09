Edit Module Come to our August 16 Best of Chicago event!
Trendy White Sneakers You Should Strut in This Season

Get some ultrahaute shoes before the winter slush sets in.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 3:34 p.m.

Michael Michael Kors shoes, Coach shoes, Alaïa shoes, Tory Sport shoes, Vans shoes, Vans shoes, and Gucci shoes
Photo: Colin Beckett

1. Michael Michael Kors

Leather, $160, Michael Kors Lifestyle, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

2. Coach

Leather, $195, Coach, 625 N. Michigan Ave.

3. Alaïa

Leather, $1,050, net-a-porter.com

4. Tory Sport

Leather, $225, Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St.

5. Vans

Canvas and leather, $60, Vans, 1051 N. Rush St.

6. Nike

Leather, $90, Nike, 669 N. Michigan Ave.

7. Gucci

Fabric, $850, Gucci, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

