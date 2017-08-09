Trendy White Sneakers You Should Strut in This Season
Get some ultrahaute shoes before the winter slush sets in.
1. Michael Michael Kors
Leather, $160, Michael Kors Lifestyle, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
2. Coach
Leather, $195, Coach, 625 N. Michigan Ave.
3. Alaïa
Leather, $1,050, net-a-porter.com
4. Tory Sport
Leather, $225, Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St.
5. Vans
Canvas and leather, $60, Vans, 1051 N. Rush St.
6. Nike
Leather, $90, Nike, 669 N. Michigan Ave.
7. Gucci
Fabric, $850, Gucci, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
