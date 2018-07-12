Chicago Neighborhoods that Are Straight-Up Fake
We’re a city of neighborhoods. Tally’s Corner is not one of them.
Chicagoans call their town a “city of neighborhoods” like other places don’t have them. At times, we take such pride in residing within the city limits that our enclaves become a part of our identities. We’re not just Chicagoans; we’re Rogers Parkers, Logan Squarers, Garfield Parkers.
That said, not all Chicago neighborhoods are, um, real. Particularly in hot markets like West Loop and gentrifying areas like Uptown and Cabrini-Green, real estate execs toss around fictionalized neighborhood names with abandon. Here are a few that drive us up a damn wall.
Millennium Mile
Three years ago, DNAinfo asked if this name for the high-rises along South Michigan Avenue (peddled by real estate brokers) could stick. And three years later, the answer is still blatantly: no.
River East a.k.a. New Eastside a.k.a. Lakeshore East
These three names all refer to the plot of high-rises at the mouth of the Chicago River, north of Millennium Park and south of Illinois Street. A neighborhood with three interchangeable names doesn’t bode well for the legitimacy of any of them. Another issue: this neighborhood is Streeterville.
East Village
I may be in the minority here, but the block bordered by Ashland, Damen, Division, and Chicago is… still Ukrainian Village. More importantly, there’s a certain East Coast city with a rather famous neighborhood of the same name. If you have to say, “No, not that East Village,” your neighborhood might just be fake.
Graceland West, Sheridan Park
Apparently “Uptown” is a dirty word for real estate agents, because apartments in that area are overwhelming listed in these two “neighborhoods.” I take particular issue with Sheridan Park, a residential square flanked by St. Boniface and Graceland cemeteries, for three reasons: it’s an obvious attempt to chic up an historic neighborhood; there’s already a literal, public Sheridan Park in UIC/Little Italy; and it doesn’t even touch Sheridan Road!
Mid-North District
While trawling Google Maps for this piece, I came across three words that I, a born-and-bred Lincoln Parker, had never seen before. Mid-North District, folks, is not a thing. It may have a “Wikipedia page,” and “Chicago landmark status,” and “history dating back to the 19th century.” Whatever. It’s Lincoln Park.
West Loop Gate/River West
Ah, that no-man’s land between the Kennedy and the Loop. This patch of high-rises is an easy walk from both downtown and West Loop, but belongs to neither. Also: West Loop Gate? Where’s the gate?
Winneconna Parkway
I—I’m sorry? We’ve admittedly played fast and loose with the phrase “gaslit” recently, but anyone who identifies as a Winneconna Parkwayan will have me going full Ingrid Bergman.
Lithuanian Plaza
…is, allegedly, a block-wide strip of land on the South Side, immediately east of Marquette Park. My qualm here isn’t with the legitimacy of Lithuanian Plaza, but with its size. Does such a small stretch of land really necessitate its own name?
Tally’s Corner
*Slowly shakes head until it unscrews from neck, drifts into space*
NoCA
This name, short for “North of Chicago Avenue” and proposed by a luxury high rise near Cabrini-Green, lasted all of two weeks before the city sent it packing. The attempt to sexy up the area surrounding Cabrini for young buyers felt deeply un-Chicago, especially since it played on New York’s SoHo.
While we’re at it: those upscale high rises south of North Avenue at Clybourn—“SoNo East”? Not real, either.
Noble Square
OK, we’ll let you in—but you’re on thin ice.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.