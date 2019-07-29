Edit Module
Politely Channel Your Pre-Teen Self With This Sparkly Eye Shadow

Glow up with shimmery makeup in neutrals or stained glass hues.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 1:14 p.m.

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in the Glamour Muse, Tarte High Tides & Good Vibes Eyeshadow Palette, and Nars Endless Orgasm Palette
Photo: Ryan Segedi

1. Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in the Glamour Muse, $53, Nordstrom, Westfield Old Orchard, Skokie

2. Tarte High Tides & Good Vibes Eyeshadow Palette, $39, Sephora, 845 N. Michigan Ave.

3. Nars Endless Orgasm Palette, $49, Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

