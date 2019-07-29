Politely Channel Your Pre-Teen Self With This Sparkly Eye Shadow Glow up with shimmery makeup in neutrals or stained glass hues.

Photo: Ryan Segedi

1. Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in the Glamour Muse, $53, Nordstrom, Westfield Old Orchard, Skokie

2. Tarte High Tides & Good Vibes Eyeshadow Palette, $39, Sephora, 845 N. Michigan Ave.

3. Nars Endless Orgasm Palette, $49, Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

This article appears in the August 2019 issue of Chicago magazine.

