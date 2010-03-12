Edit Module
BLAG!

8 years
ago

‘The Celebrity Apprentice,’ Episode Four: Blagojevich Fired!

Last night’s episode started, as it always does, with Donald Trump asking each team to choose its project leader, but, in a twist, he did not describe the task first. Michael Johnson snapped to the opportunity, immediately nominating Rod Blagojevich for the men…

8 years
ago

‘The Celebrity Apprentice,’ Episode One: Blago Squeaks Through—Barely

Since being ousted as governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich has been mostly unemployed. What the future holds for him is unclear—and it certainly won’t be determined until after his upcoming trial for corruption—but if last night’s premiere episode of NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice is any indication, Blago should cross “waiter” off his list of potential future jobs. . . .

8 years
ago

Coming Next Monday: Hot, Fresh Blag

Welcome to BLAG!, our once-a-week recap of The Celebrity Apprentice 2010, this season featuring Rod Blagojevich, Illinois’s ousted governor, currently awaiting trial on corruption charges. Airing at 8 p.m. (central time) Sundays on NBC-TV, this reality show pits formerly semi-famous (or in Blago’s case, infamous) celebs against each other to win the approval of mega-mogul Donald Trump and his daughter…

