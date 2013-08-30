The Top Jazz Shows in Chicago in September There are 17 events through the month, starting with Jazz Fest this weekend.

Photo: Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

Donald Harrison performs at the final day of the Chicago Jazz Festival.

GREEN MILL

9/6–7 Dave King Trio. A chance to experience the Bad Plus drummer’s all-over-the-kit playing would already merit the trek to Uptown, but the presence of the great, if reclusive, Upper Peninsula pianist Bill Carrothers at the keyboard seals the deal.

9/13–14 Ryan Cohan. Replacing Greg Ogsby, the Chicago pianist assembles his locally-based “7tet” to play selections from the recently released CD The River, the recorded version of an Africa-inspired song cycle he’s been playing in various forms and settings for the past three years.

9/20–21 Wee Trio. Friday shows begin at 9; Saturday shows begin at 8.

4802 N. Broadway. $12–$15. greenmilljazz.com.

NEXTGENJAZZ Free!

9/5, 12, 19 at 7 The bassist and singer Katie Ernst is the latest up-and-coming talent to get an opportunity in this series. She leads her trio in a plush downtown room for three Thursdays. Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton. jazzinchicago.org.

TUESDAYS ON THE TERRACE Free!

The MCA’s alfresco series closes out another swinging summer with sets from the soulful vibraphonist Andre Earles (9/3), the blazing saxophonist David Boykin (9/10), the rock-solid young bassist Junius Paul (9/17), and the outstanding saxophonist Caroline Davis (9/24). Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E Chicago. All shows begin at 5:30. mcachicago.org.

CHICAGO JAZZ FESTIVAL Free! Critic’s Pick

9/1 at noon The final day of the 35th annual event features afternoon spots from solid local groups such as the Engines and Fast Citizens, plus a star-studded evening on the main stage. Ageless saxophonist Jimmy Heath, percussionist and artist-in-residence Hamid Drake, dynamic pianist Robert Glasper, and fiery New Orleans alto man Donald Harrison perform. Millennium Park, 201 E Randolph. cityofchicago.org.

HYDE PARK JAZZ FESTIVAL Free! Critic’s Pick

9/28–29 at 1 The seventh edition of the city’s best music festival once again spreads over two days. Venues include the DuSable Museum, the Logan Center of the Arts, Robie House, the Rockefeller Chapel, and two main stages on the Midway Plaisance. Locations and details: hydeparkjazzfestival.org.

More events:

