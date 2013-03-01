Ben Harper, Big Star tacos, and She Kills Monsters: The Weekend Wrap Welcome to March! Here are three things our culture critics are up to this weekend.

“I’m looking forward to hearing singer-songwriter Ben Harper and blues harmonica great Charlie Musselwhite perform songs from their new record Get Up! together at the Riviera Theatre (4746 N. Racine Ave.) Sunday night at 8 p.m. (Tickets $49) Beforehand, I may have dinner at Demera (4801 N. Broadway St.), an Ethiopian restaurant kitty corner from the Riv.” —Kevin Mckeough, contributing music critic

“This weekend I’m doing a triple-header on Saturday, when Steppenwolf (1650 N. Halsted St.) opens the three shows in its annual Garage Rep series, a terrific showcase for up-and-coming performers. First up is Buzz22 Chicago’s She Kills Monsters, by Qui Nguyen, directed by Scott Weinstein. Then, Theatre Seven’s BlackTop Sky, by Christina Anderson, directed by Cassy Sanders. I’ll finish off the day with Bailiwick’s See What I Wanna See, a musical by Michael John LaChiusa, directed by Lili-Anne Brown. (Tickets $20 for each show or $45 to catch all three.) I might try to squeeze in a meal at Vinci between shows—we’ll see how the time goes.” —Catey Sullivan, contributing theatre critic

“Friday evening I’m checking out some new paintings and photography at Gold Pane Gallery in Wicker Park and I plan on a drink and some tacos at Big Star after that.” —Scott Standley, contributing music critic

Photograph: Danny Clinch

