Liven Up Your Winter Wardrobe with These Stylish Brooches
Add a little sparkle to the season with some pretty pins.
1. Crescent Moon
18-karat gold and rose-cut diamond, $30,000, Sidney Garber, 118 E. Delaware Pl.
2. Flower
Lucite, cubic zirconia, pearl, pyrite, gold tone, ruthenium, and crystal, $275, Alexis Bittar, 1710 N. Damen Ave.
3. Dragonfly
Kenneth Jay Lane for Tory Burch, plated brass and crystal, $278, Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St.
4. Fish
Pearl, diamond, and gold, $58,000, Buccellati, 62 E. Oak St.
5. Hedgehog
Glass and simulated pearl, $85, carolee.com
6. Starburst
Metal, resin pearl, and strass, $1,250, Chanel, 935 N. Michigan Ave.
7. Bouquet
Diamond, 18-karat gold, and platinum, $72,000, Van Cleef & Arpels, 933 N. Michigan Ave
8. Flame
Diamond and 18-karat gold, $16,500, Tiffany & Co., 730 N. Michigan Ave.
