Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Liven Up Your Winter Wardrobe with These Stylish Brooches

Add a little sparkle to the season with some pretty pins.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 11:04 a.m.

Crescent moon brooch, flower brooch, dragonfly brooch, fish brooch, hedgehog brooch, starburst brooch, bouquet brooch, and flame brooch
Photo: Clint Blowers

1. Crescent Moon

18-karat gold and rose-cut diamond, $30,000, Sidney Garber, 118 E. Delaware Pl.

2. Flower

Lucite, cubic zirconia, pearl, pyrite, gold tone, ruthenium, and crystal, $275, Alexis Bittar, 1710 N. Damen Ave.

3. Dragonfly

Kenneth Jay Lane for Tory Burch, plated brass and crystal, $278, Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St.

4. Fish

Pearl, diamond, and gold, $58,000, Buccellati, 62 E. Oak St.

5. Hedgehog

Glass and simulated pearl, $85, carolee.com

6. Starburst

Metal, resin pearl, and strass, $1,250, Chanel, 935 N. Michigan Ave.

7. Bouquet

Diamond, 18-karat gold, and platinum, $72,000, Van Cleef & Arpels, 933 N. Michigan Ave

8. Flame

Diamond and 18-karat gold, $16,500, Tiffany & Co., 730 N. Michigan Ave.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module