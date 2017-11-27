 Edit Module
Chicagoans of the Year logo

Chicagoans
of the Year

Since 1994, this magazine has honored Chicagoans who are doing extraordinary things. Below, you’ll meet a Hamilton star and his wife who are raising funds to fight epilepsy, an architect who helped reclaim the Chicago River for the public, and two scientists who came out of retirement to cure a horrifying disease. You’ll be inspired by the lawyers who volunteered to help passengers affected by the Trump travel ban, the Englewood photographer who is showcasing the everyday beauty of her neighborhood, and a man taking radical steps to curb the wave of opioid overdoses.

Photography by Matthew Avignone

Want to meet them in person? Join us at the Chicagoans of the Year Event on December 4.

