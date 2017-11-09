Your Chicago-Centric Guide to Amazon-Free Holiday Shopping Consider the city your personal cabinet of curiosities, with an abundance of locally created holiday gifts for everyone on your list. By Lena SingerPhotography by Colleen DurkinStyling by Jessica Moazami Published today at 10:00 a.m. Gifts Under $30 Gifts Under $100 Gifts Under $250 Gifts Over $250 Share Other Sales & Shopping News stories The Gold Coast Gets a Sleek New Women’s Boutique 6D ago Canada Goose’s New Flagship Store Is Ready for Chicago Winter—Are You? 2W ago Most Popular Medusa’s After 45 Years, Mr. B Still Reigns as Doughnut King The 10 Hottest Restaurants in Chicago Right Now How Chris Collins Made a Winner of Northwestern Basketball Celeb-Magnet Katana’s First Chicago Location Has Something for Everyone A Brief History of Chicago’s Other Haunted Hotel An Ode to DNAinfo Headlines A Guide to Chicago’s Most Haunted Places 69 Things to Do in Chicago in November These Are the Most Instagrammable Tacos in Chicago Edit Module Edit Module Submit your comment Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies. Enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.