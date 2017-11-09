 Edit Module

Your Chicago-Centric Guide to Amazon-Free Holiday Shopping

Consider the city your personal cabinet of curiosities, with an abundance of locally created holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

By Lena Singer
Photography by Colleen Durkin
Styling by Jessica Moazami

Published today at 10:00 a.m.

Gifts Under

$30

Gifts Under

$100

Gifts Under

$250

Gifts Over

$250

Share

Edit Module
Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.