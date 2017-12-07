Kimchi Pop’s Tasty Korean Fare Makes You Want to Order Everything
The menu may be small, but these savory offerings make it hard to choose.
Despite the small menu—only 10 items—placing your order at this cheery, orange-walled Korean café, run by a charming mother-son duo, can be surprisingly daunting. Do you go for the classic sizzling bibimbap ($10; bottom left), topped with tangles of crunchy vegetables? The kimchi stew ($11; center left), its broth pungent with sinus-clearing fermented cabbage and studded with cubes of silky tofu? The duk bo ki, chewy rice and fish cakes slathered in tangy sauce ($9; center)? Or maybe you’re ready for a delectable carb bomb of a breakfast burrito ($7.50), its rice tortilla swaddling eggs, cheese, and meat (ideally the spicy-sweet beef). Why choose? Just bring a few friends and order it all.
939 N. Ashland Ave.
