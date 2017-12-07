Paper Source CEO Winnie Park Shares Her Favorite Things
This jog-walker and thrift shop aficionado talks about her favorite local designer, midday escape, and more.
Winnie Park has an eye for hidden beauty. Since moving here from Hong Kong in 2015 to helm the stationery chain Paper Source, the former fashion exec has taken to running with the lions in Lincoln Park, scouring thrift shops, and dining at far-flung grocers. As she prepares for her company’s busy holiday season, Park shares her favorites.
Best Chicago meal
Tandoori shrimp at Bad Hunter.
Store where I spend the most time
Luxury Garage Sale has amazing vintage Chanel. I also do a lot of digging at Village Discount, Mount Sinai Resale, and the West Town Salvation Army.
Favorite workout
Jaywalking, my term for jog-walking, in Lincoln Park Zoo. I like to say hi to the lions and tigers.
Hidden local gem
Joong Boo’s lunch counter in Avondale has the best Korean in town. The soondubu jjigae—soft tofu soup—is unbelievable.
High-style staple
Riccardo Tisci’s nude leather and red lace dress for Givenchy.
Favorite local designer
Erin Burke sells beautiful rope and thread jewelry at Renegade Craft Fair.
Midday escape
Chagall’s Four Seasons mural on Dearborn.
Local haunt
The fireside at D.O.C. Wine Bar.
Accessory I’ll never retire
My Louis Vuitton Speedy bag. I’ve had it since I was 13. We lived in Tennessee, and I saved up to go buy it in Atlanta.
Beauty product
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask. It’s blue and cooling, and it soaks right in.
