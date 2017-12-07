Paper Source CEO Winnie Park Shares Her Favorite Things This jog-walker and thrift shop aficionado talks about her favorite local designer, midday escape, and more.

Park in the National, the building where Paper Source is headquartered. Givenchy jacket. Photos: Petya Shalamanova

Winnie Park has an eye for hidden beauty. Since moving here from Hong Kong in 2015 to helm the stationery chain Paper Source, the former fashion exec has taken to running with the lions in Lincoln Park, scouring thrift shops, and dining at far-flung grocers. As she prepares for her company’s busy holiday season, Park shares her favorites.

Best Chicago meal

Tandoori shrimp at Bad Hunter.

Store where I spend the most time

Luxury Garage Sale has amazing vintage Chanel. I also do a lot of digging at Village Discount, Mount Sinai Resale, and the West Town Salvation Army.

Favorite workout

Jaywalking, my term for jog-walking, in Lincoln Park Zoo. I like to say hi to the lions and tigers.

Hidden local gem

Joong Boo’s lunch counter in Avondale has the best Korean in town. The soondubu jjigae—soft tofu soup—is unbelievable.

High-style staple

Riccardo Tisci’s nude leather and red lace dress for Givenchy.

Favorite local designer

Erin Burke sells beautiful rope and thread jewelry at Renegade Craft Fair.

Midday escape

Chagall’s Four Seasons mural on Dearborn.

Local haunt

The fireside at D.O.C. Wine Bar.

Accessory I’ll never retire

My Louis Vuitton Speedy bag. I’ve had it since I was 13. We lived in Tennessee, and I saved up to go buy it in Atlanta.

Beauty product

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask. It’s blue and cooling, and it soaks right in.

Nest reed diffuser “Bamboo is my signature home fragrance.”

$44, nestfragrances.com

Van Cleef & Arpels earrings “They’re an evergreen—and I love the way they dangle.”

$8,100, Van Cleef & Arpels, 933 N. Michigan Ave.

Dior J’Adior heels “From Dior’s first-ever collection designed by a woman—Maria Grazia Chiuri.”

$890 for similar, Dior, 931 N. Rush St.

This article appears in the December 2017 issue of Chicago magazine.

