Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Four Fringy Holiday Shows in Chicago

Dickens and The Nutcracker are swell and all, but sometimes you just need a little more spice in your eggnog. Here, four edgier holiday shows.

By Kris Vire

Published today at 9:39 a.m.

<em>A Q Brothers’ Christmas Carol</em>
A Q Brothers’ Christmas Carol   Photo: Liz Lauren

A Q Brothers’ Christmas Carol

At Chicago Shakespeare Theater the team behind explosive Shakespeare updates like The Bomb-itty of Errors, puts a modern spin on Scrooge’s saga, remixing it as a story that doubles as a history of hip-hop.

The Good, the Bad & the Ugly Sweater

Laugh at everything you love to hate about the holiday season at this best-of collection of holiday sketches from the Second City archives.

SnowGirls: The Musical

Leave the kids at home and see the R-rated camp masters of Hell in a Handbag mash up the cinematic classic Showgirls with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Yippee Ki-Yay Merry Christmas: A Die Hard Musical Parody

Steely hero cop Bruce McClane saves Nakatomi Plaza and Christmas in MCL Chicago’s musical send-up of everyone’s favorite ’80s action movie.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module