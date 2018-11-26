Four Fringy Holiday Shows in Chicago

A Q Brothers’ Christmas Carol

At Chicago Shakespeare Theater the team behind explosive Shakespeare updates like The Bomb-itty of Errors, puts a modern spin on Scrooge’s saga, remixing it as a story that doubles as a history of hip-hop.

The Good, the Bad & the Ugly Sweater

Laugh at everything you love to hate about the holiday season at this best-of collection of holiday sketches from the Second City archives.

SnowGirls: The Musical

Leave the kids at home and see the R-rated camp masters of Hell in a Handbag mash up the cinematic classic Showgirls with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Yippee Ki-Yay Merry Christmas: A Die Hard Musical Parody

Steely hero cop Bruce McClane saves Nakatomi Plaza and Christmas in MCL Chicago’s musical send-up of everyone’s favorite ’80s action movie.

This article appears in the December 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

