Four Fringy Holiday Shows in Chicago
Dickens and The Nutcracker are swell and all, but sometimes you just need a little more spice in your eggnog. Here, four edgier holiday shows.
A Q Brothers’ Christmas Carol
At Chicago Shakespeare Theater the team behind explosive Shakespeare updates like The Bomb-itty of Errors, puts a modern spin on Scrooge’s saga, remixing it as a story that doubles as a history of hip-hop.
The Good, the Bad & the Ugly Sweater
Laugh at everything you love to hate about the holiday season at this best-of collection of holiday sketches from the Second City archives.
SnowGirls: The Musical
Leave the kids at home and see the R-rated camp masters of Hell in a Handbag mash up the cinematic classic Showgirls with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Yippee Ki-Yay Merry Christmas: A Die Hard Musical Parody
Steely hero cop Bruce McClane saves Nakatomi Plaza and Christmas in MCL Chicago’s musical send-up of everyone’s favorite ’80s action movie.
