Got $5 Million? A Gold Coast Row Home Is Yours

Chicago’s Gold Coast, a tony lakefront stretch known for pricey homes and upscale shopping, has long been a destination for the city’s wealthiest residents. Even with the rise of Lincoln Park’s mega-mansions and downtown’s posh penthouses, the Gold Coast remains a popular destination for high-end buyers attracted to the neighborhood’s quiet streets and historic row homes.

While these residences are out of reach for many Chicago buyers, those who can afford the coveted properties will typically find a blend of old world quality and contemporary amenities. And as density in the Gold Coast continues to increase via the construction of new residential towers, the neighborhood’s inventory of row homes serve as a link the Chicago’s past.

In the market (or just gawking)? Here’s a look at what’s currently for sale.

Buyers doing their research will find that this 5,000-square-foot, four-bedroom residence on Division Street is the base price for a classic Gold Coast row home. A brownstone facade and front patio space help boost its curb appeal, but there are some other nice additions, including a swank master suite and rooftop deck.

Fans of the brownstone aesthetic have some options, but to get into this spacious four-bedroom, four-bathroom home, you’ll have to pony up millions. Located on quiet Goethe Street, the property boasts tall, ornate windows and heaps of hardwood.

This posh Gold Coast pad with rooms and finishes by Richar Interiors dials up the drama with textured wallpaper and contemporary touches throughout. And with 7,000-square-feet of interior space, there’s plenty of room for entertaining.

Designed by Chicago architect John Wellborn Root and constructed in the late 1800s, this Victorian row home is one of many architecturally significant residences in the Gold Coast. Overhauled in more recent years, the house features high-end finishes, a rooftop deck, and a garage with space for three vehicles.

