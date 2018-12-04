How to Spend $1,200 at Notre
The elevated streetwear shop expands.
By Heidi Mitchell
Dudes on the hunt for elusive trainer brands, rejoice! The men’s clothier Notre is planning to reopen its West Loop shop in late November after a six-month renovation and expansion that nearly triples its size. The 4,500-square-foot space showcases streetwear and accessories for ladies, too, not to mention gender-neutral fashions from New York and South Korea. But menswear remains the focus: Along with Visvim and Comme des Garçons (labels that are still hard to find in Chicago), the store carries unconventional cult brands such as Engineered Garments, Our Legacy, Stephan Schneider, and Stone Island. Look for an exclusive collaboration with Vans in December. Coming soon: a house line of clothing that incorporates organic and recycled cottons — because there’s no reason you can’t look edgy while doing good. 118 N. Peoria St.
