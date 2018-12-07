Six Tasteful Gifts for Chicago Foodies Looking for locally sourced presents for the food-lover in your life? We’ve got you.

Photo: Jeff Marini

1. Moxie Wine Club Membership

Chad Little of the avant-garde restaurant Arbor wants to spread the gospel of natural wine via this monthly club, which delivers everything from bone-dry pét-nats (naturally bubbly wines) to floral Austrian blends and comes with a tasting guide. Starting at $67 for 3 bottles a month. arborprojects.com

2. The New Filipino Kitchen

This photo-packed volume on the cuisine of the Philippines features recipes from local chefs, like Chrissy Camba’s crab omelet and chocolate porridge from Isla Pilipina’s Ray Espiritu. $28

3. Ashley Lin Pottery

Make dinner feelike a Michelin-starred affair: Serveware from the Ravenswood-based Lin can be found at top spots like Boka and Topolobampo. $32 for a set of four sake cups, $175 for serving platter. ashleylinpottery.com

4. Kolossos Mild Olive Oil

A drizzle of buttery, fruity oil, imported by two Chicagoans directly from a single estate in Greece, turns a hunk of bread into something sublime. $20 for a 500-milliliter bottle. kolossos.co

5. Akhirah’s Praline Candy

These Chicago-made bayou-style treats — basically just sugar, a little flavoring (like rum), and pecans — are ideal stocking stuffers for a dessert fiend. $2.50 per piece. 1845 S. State St., South Loop

6. Rumi Saffron

Three army officers started this local company, which imports delicate threads of saffron directly from small Afghan farmers they met during their tours of duty. $30 for a two-gram jar. rumispice.com

This article appears in the December 2018 issue of Chicago magazine.

