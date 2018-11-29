Your Talking Points for December 2018

1 The documentary Say Her Name, about Sandra Bland, premieres Dec. 3 on HBO. Oscar-nominated directors Kate Davis and David Heilbroner follow the Chicago native’s family as they pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.

2 Sue the T. rex debuts in her new space at the Field Museum on Dec. 21, having been evicted from the main hall by Maximo the titanosaur. Like many a starlet in hiding, Sue had some work done: She now has better posture and a more accurately shaped belly.

3 Sabatino’s, an Old Irving Park institution for 49 years, closes Dec. 23. Eat your feelings with an order of chicken Vesuvio, then bananas Foster flambéed tableside.

4 At year’s end, Wrigleyville will junk its flirtation with jacking up street parking prices by $2 an hour on Cubs game days. Meters will revert to their usual, already exorbitant rates.

