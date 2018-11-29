Your Talking Points for December 2018
This month’s essential cocktail party fodder
1 The documentary Say Her Name, about Sandra Bland, premieres Dec. 3 on HBO. Oscar-nominated directors Kate Davis and David Heilbroner follow the Chicago native’s family as they pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.
2 Sue the T. rex debuts in her new space at the Field Museum on Dec. 21, having been evicted from the main hall by Maximo the titanosaur. Like many a starlet in hiding, Sue had some work done: She now has better posture and a more accurately shaped belly.
3 Sabatino’s, an Old Irving Park institution for 49 years, closes Dec. 23. Eat your feelings with an order of chicken Vesuvio, then bananas Foster flambéed tableside.
4 At year’s end, Wrigleyville will junk its flirtation with jacking up street parking prices by $2 an hour on Cubs game days. Meters will revert to their usual, already exorbitant rates.
Share
Advertisement
Winter Is the New Summer
2 days ago
Actually, White Lies Aren’t So Harmless
1 week ago
The Collateral Damage of $1 Vacant Lots
1 week ago
Can You Hunt Your Own Turkey in Cook County?
1 week ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.