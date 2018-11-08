Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Three Free Ideas for Chicago Celebrity Food Sponsorships

Chance the Rapper teamed up with Connie’s Pizza to sell “3”-shaped pies benefitting his charity, SocialWorks. How might other Chicagoans join forces with food brands?

By Grace Perry

Published today at 12:55 p.m.

Tom Skilling illustration
Illustrations: John Kenzie

Tom Skilling’s Storm System Frango Mints

No two of these giant, messy green peppermint blobs are shaped alike. Proceeds benefit Skilling’s secret fund, which he’s been building since 1973 juuuust in case Chicago ever gets hit by a hurricane.

 

Rahm Emanuel illustration

Rahm Emanuel’s Finger Nub Arby’s French Dips

The fast-food chain sells two-thirds of a French dip at $6.99 a pop. Sales go to Emanuel’s charity, I Rock, which rehabilitates politicians suffering from chronic unpopularity.

 

Bill Murray illustration

Bill Murray’s Special Edition Jeppson’s Malört

The maker of the liquor only a local could love releases 10 new labels, each featuring an iconic Murray character. All money raised goes directly to Bill Murray, who’s only doing this because he knows Chicagoans will buy the shit out of it.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module