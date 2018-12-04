Near Midway? Get These All-Day Breakfast Tacos and Hefty Pambazos
The taqueria is a budget-friendly destination worth returning to over and over again.
Xocome Antojeria
- 5200 S. Archer Ave., Archer Heights
- Perfect order Pambazo, agua fresca
- Tab $10 to $15
- Hours Breakfast and lunch daily; dinner Monday to Saturday
At this mother-son taqueria and snack shop on the Southwest Side, Mom (Bertha Montes Garcia) brought the traditional recipes, and son (David Rodriguez Jr.) brought the modern skills he earned at the Kennison and Luxbar. Turns out it’s a formidable combination.
On the first trip, you’ll want to get the signature tlacoyo ($6.50), an oval of tender blue corn masa filled with refried beans and heaped with crisp vegetables, crema, salsa, and meats ranging from carnitas to filet mignon. Then again, you’d be hard pressed to find a better pambazo ($6.50), a chorizo-potato sandwich soaked in the thickest, reddest, most depth-charged guajillo chili sauce out there. Rodriguez serves breakfast tacos ($2) on housemade tortillas all day; can you imagine anything better after a redeye into nearby Midway?
Whatever you do, don’t miss the gorgeous tamales ($1.50 each). The ones with pork and red sauce are great; those with roasted chili strips, ropy cheese, sautéed tomato, and onion are astonishing.
You’ll want to hang out in the bright dining room, Shazaming the eclectic mix of new wave cumbia and laid-back trip-hop, sipping your tart tamarind agua fresca ($4), and plotting your return.
Share
Advertisement
Try Cod Cheeks or a Winning Roast Chicken at Income Tax
26 minutes ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.