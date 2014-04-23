Edit ModuleEdit Module
Qulinarnia

1730 W. Golf Rd.
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-981-0480
Rating:

Critic’s Notes

The friendly folks at this shiny little storefront serve heartwarming classics with modern touches, from the gratis liver pâté and applesauce starter to the dessert of baked plums. Begin with fluffy-soft potato and cheese pierogi topped with bacon and scallions or a bowl of zurek (white borscht). Filling beef stew served with potato pancakes and sour cream makes for a delicious and apt entrée. Modest wines and Polish beers.

Dishes We Liked

Chanterelles in French pastry ($11), cream of pickle soup with carrots ($3), breaded pork chop with sautéed sauerkraut ($14), apple pie with fresh raspberries ($4)

Additional Information:

Rating:
Price: $20-$39
Cuisine: Polish
Neighborhood: Suburban Northwest
Noteworthy: Child friendly
Free dinner parking
Outdoor dining
Wheelchair accessible
Hours: L & D Tues-Sun.
Date Opened: 04/23/2014
