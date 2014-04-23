The friendly folks at this shiny little storefront serve heartwarming classics with modern touches, from the gratis liver pâté and applesauce starter to the dessert of baked plums. Begin with fluffy-soft potato and cheese pierogi topped with bacon and scallions or a bowl of zurek (white borscht). Filling beef stew served with potato pancakes and sour cream makes for a delicious and apt entrée. Modest wines and Polish beers.