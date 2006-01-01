Fashion
Spring 2006
What a Cinch!
A slim silhouette with a smartly tapered waist is this season’s figure-perfect form.
The Latest, The Greatest
The standout styles for spring—sweet and sassy, sexy and high drama—make the most of a woman’s magical moods
Shades of Pale
Lighten up and play it cool with whisper-soft colors— white, eggshell, ecru
The Big Bang
Live from New York, Scoop brings its first superstore for fashion-savvy shoppers to Chicago
Solid Gold
Out on the town—fit for a princess or a sophisticated lady
Seventies
The new bohemian detailing—jump back to macramé, crochet, chunky shoes, and dangling jewels
Schoolgirl
Peter Pan collars, bows, and knee socks—the allure of youthful charm isn’t lost on grown-up Lolitas
Prints
Fabrics flush with the jungle fever of flowers and leaves—and dots, dots, dots
In Good Time
You’ll love the skin you’re in when the strap is supple alligator
Hot Rocks
Go with the glow in scads of pavé diamonds paired with platinum or white gold
Colors
Quick hits in shades of citrus and sorbet deliver punchy pick-me-ups
Men at Work
The Rat Pack look, brown shoes, and women in suits. Chicago’s most creative men’s clothiers dish on the best and worst choices for their own—and the opposite—sex
Liftoff
Risk management: the highs and lows of six days in platform shoes
It Bags
Carry on with the latest—from the low-key to the opulent and the mod.
