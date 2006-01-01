Edit Module
Fashion

Spring 2006

11 years
ago

What a Cinch!

A slim silhouette with a smartly tapered waist is this season’s figure-perfect form.

11 years
ago

The Latest, The Greatest

The standout styles for spring—sweet and sassy, sexy and high drama—make the most of a woman’s magical moods

11 years
ago

Shades of Pale

Lighten up and play it cool with whisper-soft colors— white, eggshell, ecru

The Big Bang
ago

The Big Bang

Live from New York, Scoop brings its first superstore for fashion-savvy shoppers to Chicago

Solid Gold
ago

Solid Gold

Out on the town—fit for a princess or a sophisticated lady

Seventies
ago

Seventies

The new bohemian detailing—jump back to macramé, crochet, chunky shoes, and dangling jewels

Schoolgirl
ago

Schoolgirl

Peter Pan collars, bows, and knee socks—the allure of youthful charm isn’t lost on grown-up Lolitas

Prints
ago

Prints

Fabrics flush with the jungle fever of flowers and leaves—and dots, dots, dots

In Good Time
ago

In Good Time

You’ll love the skin you’re in when the strap is supple alligator

Hot Rocks
ago

Hot Rocks

Go with the glow in scads of pavé diamonds paired with platinum or white gold

Colors
ago

Colors

Quick hits in shades of citrus and sorbet deliver punchy pick-me-ups

Men at Work
ago

Men at Work

The Rat Pack look, brown shoes, and women in suits. Chicago’s most creative men’s clothiers dish on the best and worst choices for their own—and the opposite—sex

Liftoff
ago

Liftoff

Risk management: the highs and lows of six days in platform shoes

It Bags
ago

It Bags

Carry on with the latest—from the low-key to the opulent and the mod.

Face to Face
ago

Face to Face

Great coverups and lasting lip-gloss—three local cosmetics company owners talk about their leading products

