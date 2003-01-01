Fashion
Spring Fashion 2012: Top Ten Trends for the Season
Our must-haves include sheer fabrics, peplum blouses, pastels, and more
Spring Fashion 2012: Ethereal Eye Shadows
FAIRY DUST: The freshest faces are choosing light colors for the eyes
Spring Fashion 2012: Colorful New Prints
WEATHER PATTERNS: Spring may bring clouds and showers—but the season’s styles will put you in sunny spirits
Spring Fashion 2012: Bold Colors for Men
This season even the big kids will be playing with vivid hues
Resort Fashion 2011: Tropical Prints and Bursts of Color
EQUATORIAL EXPLOSION: Escape to warmer climes with these white-hot looks
Resort Fashion 2011: Simple Shapes and Muted Tones
IN THE AFTERGLOW: Bask in the sophistication of yesteryear
Resort Fashion 2011: Warm Escapes and Must-Have Trends
Scuba-inspired looks, electric color, yellow stones, floral fusion, luscious lace, and more
Behind the Scenes: Strong Silhouettes with Trim Tailoring
Behind-the-scenes photo gallery for “Strong Silhouettes with Trim Tailoring”
Fall 2011 Fashion: Strong Silhouettes with Trim Tailoring
Fashions from Erin Fetherston, Objets d’Envy, Michael Kors, and more
Fall 2011 Fashion: Ferocious Fur and Luscious Leather
Fashions from Cushnie et Ochs, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and more
More Fall 2011 Fashion Trends: Polka Dots, Animal Rings, Knits, and Clutches
Fall trends from Marc Jacobs, Bottega Veneta, Dior, and more
The Meteoric Rise of Designer Wes Gordon
FLASH GORDON: Chicago investors blaze the trail for the meteoric rise of a fashion phenom
Five Anoraks We Love
ANORAKS ATTACK!: Bundle up, Chicago. Here are five chilly weather styles that we love
Cheairs Design Duo Uses Movie Stills on Silk Prints
MAGIC EYE: Two Chicago fashion school grads use movie stills to concoct trippy silk prints
