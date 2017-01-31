SmallBar Shares Its Recipe for Pulled Pork Nachos

Video: Shane Collins

On Super Bowl Sunday—unless your team is playing—finger food one-upmanship is the real name of the game. And if you want to win, serve these formidable nachos from Logan Square’s SmallBar. The sweet-tangy beer-braised pulled pork will guarantee you the snack champ title. “It’s all about that pork, which really turns these into the next progression of the nacho,” says SmallBar owner Ty Fujimura. “Every time a plate of nachos comes out of the kitchen, I’m amazed it doesn’t topple over.”

SmallBar’s Pulled Pork Nachos

Serves:4 to 6

Total Time:90 minutes

1 lb. Pork butt 2 Large garlic cloves, whole ½ Medium red onion, chopped ¼ cup Red wine vinegar Pinch each of cayenne pepper, hot chili powder, and dried oregano 16 oz. Beer (SB uses Hamm’s) Salt and pepper to taste 2 Tbsp. Honey 1 Large bag tortilla chips 2 cups Cheddar cheese, grated Toppings: Salsa, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream, and red onion

1. Trim excess fat from pork; cut the meat into 1½-inch chunks. Place in a medium saucepan with garlic, onion, vinegar, spices, and beer. Season with salt and pepper, then stir well. Cover and bring to a boil.

2. Add honey and reduce heat.

3. Simmer, partially covered, until pork falls apart (45 minutes to an hour).

4. Remove pork from pan and use forks to shred. Return pork to the pan and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

5. On a large microwave-safe plate, arrange a single layer of tortilla chips and sprinkle with a third of the cheese. Repeat to build 3 layers.

6. Microwave chips until cheese is fully melted (2 to 3 minutes).

7. Cover chips with the pulled pork and desired toppings.

