Spilt Milk Pastry Hits the Suburban Sweet Spot

This winning new bakery—not to be confused with the new Chicago bar of a very similar name (see No. 34 on this year’s Best Bars list)—is the sweet star the western burbs deserve. Sisters Molly and Meg Svec built a following at local farmers’ markets before opening this spot in a former hair salon in October.

Head baker Molly (Blackbird, Hoosier Mama) has a preternatural skill in coaxing out ingredients’ true flavors. Her chewy peanut butter cookies ($3) are potently nutty. Hunks of candied ginger imbue her scones ($4.50) with the very essence of that spice. The tender-crumbed banana bread ($3) somehow tastes more like bananas than an actual banana.

Coffee cups—filled with a mellow Metric Coffee house brew—are of the bottomless kind.

103 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park

