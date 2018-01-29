Saigon Sisters

Order: Hen House banh mi, beef pho

Placed at: 1:05 p.m. Timeliness: ★★★★

(out of four stars; estimated arrival: 1:30 to 1:41 p.m.; actual arrival: 1:36 p.m.)

Communication: ★★★★

A graphic on the site showed our meal’s progress, and we could track the delivery via GPS.

Order condition: ★★★★

The banh mi was crispy and the pho broth was steamy. Timeliness: ★★★

(estimated arrival: 1:37 to 1:47 p.m.; actual arrival: 1:42 p.m.)

Communication: ★★★

Regular updates via the site were reassuring, but once you’ve enjoyed GPS tracking (see Caviar), it’s hard to do without.

Order condition: ★★★★

No issues. Timeliness: ★

(estimated arrival: 1:50 to 2:00 p.m.; actual arrival: 2:15 p.m.)

Communication: ★

Cutesy status updates included crystal ball references and liberal use of the dancing-girl emoji. But what’s the emoji for “Your food will be late”?

Order condition: ★

A delay meant cold pho and two minutes of microwaving.

Union Sushi + Barbeque

Order: Cauliflower skewer, dragon roll

Placed at: 1:07 p.m. Timeliness: ★★★

(estimated arrival: 1:55 to 2:05 p.m.; actual arrival: 1:55 p.m.)

Communication: ★★★★

The driver fired off a text to tell us he was coming in record time, but he still finished second.

Order condition: ★★

The roll was banged up, as if it had flopped around in transit. Timeliness: ★★

(estimated arrival: 1:55 to 2:05 p.m.; actual arrival: 2 p.m.)

Communication: ★★★

The driver courteously called as he was rounding the corner onto our street, giving us a head start to the building’s lobby and saving precious minutes.

Order condition: ★★★★

No issues. Timeliness: ★★★★

(estimated arrival: 1:52 to 2:02 p.m.; actual arrival: 1:50 p.m.)

Communication: ★★★

That crystal ball’s estimate was on the money. (Insert thumbs-up emoji here.)

Order condition: ★★★★

The sauce drizzle on the roll still looked pretty, thanks to our driver’s careful bag handoff (supporting in on the top and bottom).