Fashion Maven Robin Richman Shares Her Favorite Things The art collector and Pilates fan talks about the store where she spends the most money, the best Chicago meal, and more.

Richman at Lula Cafe Photos: Petya Shalamanova

Chicago native Robin Richman made her name spotlighting rising designers. After 20 years running her namesake Bucktown boutique, Richman still has the only shop in the city carrying Marc Le Bihan ballerina dresses and Detaj bandage rings. As she celebrates two decades in business, she reflects on her must-haves.

Best Chicago meal

The grain bowl, baked feta, and Bloody Mary at Lula Cafe. I’ve watched that restaurant evolve.

Local haunt

Danny’s, across the street from my shop. They play records, and you can dance.

Workout

Pilates at Balance Health + Wellness has done wonders for my bad back.

Self-care essential

Jaime Lewis runs a spa called Skin Studio out of her home on North Avenue. Her facials make me dewy, and I’m 60.

Store where I spend the most money

My friend Elizabeth Cronin owns Asrai Garden. It’s a teeny-weeny object store that does amazing, slightly gothic Edwardian flower arrangements.

Fashion staple

I must have 20 pairs of Guidi boots. I’m a tomboy, but I’m feminine, too, and they’re both.

On my nightstand

David Sedaris’s When You Are Engulfed in Flames. I quit smoking recently, which has been hard, and the last chapter is about that.

Last splurge

I just bought two pieces of art—framed dust buffers—by Juan Angel Chavez.

Hair care

Sheba at Sparrow manages my curls.

Fresh serum “I’ve been a Fresh girl for 15 years. I use their soy face cleanser and honey mask.”

$67, Sephora, 938 W. North Ave.

Astier de Villatte cup and saucer “I collect these. I hide them when my boyfriend is over. He’s a bull in a china shop.”

$125 for cup and $62 for saucer, suefisherking.com

Marc Le Bihan ballerina dress “Beautiful as an object, like a piece of art itself. It works on all ages.”

$1,650, Robin Richman, 2108 N. Damen Ave.

This article appears in the February 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







