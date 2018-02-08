Vacation in Style with Tropical Travel Accessories From Kate Spade, Marimekko, and More
From a Louis Vuitton suitcase to a Dior handbag, here’s everything you need for your warm weather getaway.
1. Louis Vuitton leather suitcase
$3,700, louisvuitton.com
2. Marimekko wool-blend scarf
$165, Skändal, 907 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka
3. J.Crew sandals
$228, jcrew.com
4. Leather jewelry case
$1,500, Tiffany & Co., 730 N. Michigan Ave.
5. Rolex steel and gold watch
$8,550, Razny Jewelers, 109 E. Oak St.
6. Pearl hoops
$128, Kate Spade, 56 E. Oak St.
7. Leather passport holder
$98, Kate Spade
8. Longchamp calf hair loafers
$520, longchamp.com
9. Goyard canvas and leather jewelry box
$9,470, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.
10. State Optical Co. acetate sunglasses
$380, Pelini Eyecare, 328 S. Michigan Ave.
11. Stainless steel smartwatch
$295, Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St.
12. Embroidered handbag
$5,900, Christian Dior, 931 N. Rush St.
13. Jacquard sandals
$455, Stuart Weitzman, 701 N. Michigan Ave.
14. Panama hat
$1,000 to $7,000, Optimo Hat Company, 51 W. Jackson Blvd.
