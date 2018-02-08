Edit Module
Vacation in Style with Tropical Travel Accessories From Kate Spade, Marimekko, and More

From a Louis Vuitton suitcase to a Dior handbag, here’s everything you need for your warm weather getaway.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 11:37 a.m.

1. Louis Vuitton leather suitcase

$3,700, louisvuitton.com

2. Marimekko wool-blend scarf

$165, Skändal, 907 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka

3. J.Crew sandals

$228, jcrew.com

4. Leather jewelry case

$1,500, Tiffany & Co., 730 N. Michigan Ave.

5. Rolex steel and gold watch

$8,550, Razny Jewelers, 109 E. Oak St.

6. Pearl hoops

$128, Kate Spade, 56 E. Oak St.

7. Leather passport holder

$98, Kate Spade

8. Longchamp calf hair loafers

$520, longchamp.com

9. Goyard canvas and leather jewelry box

$9,470, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.

10. State Optical Co. acetate sunglasses

$380, Pelini Eyecare, 328 S. Michigan Ave.

11. Stainless steel smartwatch

$295, Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St.

12. Embroidered handbag

$5,900, Christian Dior, 931 N. Rush St.

13. Jacquard sandals

$455, Stuart Weitzman, 701 N. Michigan Ave.

14. Panama hat

$1,000 to $7,000, Optimo Hat Company, 51 W. Jackson Blvd.

