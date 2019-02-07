Five Very Fierce Leopard Print Accessories
Accessorize on the wild side with these feline shoes and bags.
1. Leather and calf-hair crossbody bag, $158, Vince Camuto, vincecamuto.com
2. BCBGMaxAzria calf-hair clutch, $198, Macy’s, 111 N. State St.
3. Leather and canvas pumps, $775, Dolce & Gabbana, 68 E. Oak St.
4. Louise et Cie leather and calf-hair oxfords, $140, Nordstrom, nordstrom.com
5. Sarto by Franco Sarto leather and pony-hair ankle boots, $189, Nordstrom
