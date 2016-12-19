Carol Felsenthal
On Politics
5 months
ago
Your 50th High School Reunion Will Be Much Better than Your 20th
Take it from someone who went to both. At 68, the night will be devoid of the one-upmanship and brag boards of your earlier reunions.
7 months
ago
It’s “Silly” to Call Him the De Facto Governor, John Tillman Says
The CEO of the influential Illinois Policy Institute, whose employees were recruited en masse for governor’s office positions, sits down to talk about pensions, Madigan, and who controls Springfield.
8 months
ago
A Top Aide to Biden, Bono, and Blago Comes Home
Sheila Nix has worked with a charitable rock star, a disgraced former governor, and a—possible?—future president and first lady. Here’s what she said about all of them.
9 months
ago
Who Is Edwin Eisendrath?
The former 43rd Ward alderman and regional HUD director, from a monied political family, wants to buy the Sun-Times.
10 months
ago
Is Bridget Gainer a Mayoral Contender?
This ambitious Cook County commissioner talks about working first as an activist, then under Rich Daley, and now in the “least sexy” unit of local government.
10 months
ago
Former Fox News Pundit Who Accused Exec of Sexual Assault Returns to Chicago
Tamara Holder, a lawyer whose accusations led to the firing of a Fox News exec, wants to restart her civil rights practice here.
11 months
ago
How These Chicagoans Handled the “Worst [Expletive] Job in Washington”
Rahm was a “schoolyard bully.” Bill Daley says he was “stabbed in the back.” Documentarian Chris Whipple talks to 17 Chiefs of Staff about their time in the White House.
12 months
ago
Zeke Emanuel Wants to Use Facts to Fight on Fox News
The eldest Emanuel brother on his new TV gig, Obamacare vs. Trumpcare, and whether Rahm will run for a third term.
1 year
ago
Chicago’s Democrat “Trumpette” Counts Donald a Long-Time Friend
Nikki Haskell recalls Trump’s decades-long desire to be president, and why he passed up a chance for Andy Warhol originals.
1 year
ago
Trump, Predictably, Slams Chicago—But Still Catches Us Off Guard
His sober performance, punctuated by an emotional moment, is bad news for Democrats.
1 year
ago
The Next Big Stage Where Trump Can Bash Chicago? Wait ’til Next Month
Rahm should be ready when Trump makes his first major State of the Union-like address.
1 year
ago
Trump’s Leading Lady for the Supreme Court Has Chicago Ties
Diane Sykes, a judge on Chicago’s U.S. Court of Appeals, has decided cases regarding gun laws and First Amendment rights to film police officers.
1 year
ago
Rahm’s Emails: Billionaire Friends, Curt Replies, and Plenty of Loopholes
Not satisfied with the lack of juicy details in Mayor Emanuel’s newly released emails? Wait ’til next month.
1 year
ago
Fox Host Eric Bolling on Trump, Baseball, and Why Chicago Needs a New Mayor
The Sauganash native and longtime Trump supporter says he rejected the president-elect’s offer to join his cabinet.
1 year
ago