Carol Felsenthal
On Politics

8 months
ago

A Top Aide to Biden, Bono, and Blago Comes Home

Sheila Nix has worked with a charitable rock star, a disgraced former governor, and a—possible?—future president and first lady. Here’s what she said about all of them.

9 months
ago

Who Is Edwin Eisendrath?

The former 43rd Ward alderman and regional HUD director, from a monied political family, wants to buy the Sun-Times.

10 months
ago

Is Bridget Gainer a Mayoral Contender?

This ambitious Cook County commissioner talks about working first as an activist, then under Rich Daley, and now in the “least sexy” unit of local government.

