Stay Square: Giant Chef Shares His Biscuit Recipe Jason Vincent shows us how to make these fluffy, perfectly risen morsels.

Photo: Martha Williams

Jason Vincent, the chef and co-owner of Logan Square’s tiny Giant, doesn’t believe in round biscuits. “When you punch them out, you always get some half-risen on one side,” he says. And you end up with overworked dough scraps for the second batch. “People who tell you it’s OK to reroll biscuit dough, that’s horseshit,” he says. “The second rolling is always gluey.” You heard him. Square up.

Jason Vincent’s Little Biscuits

Yield:16 biscuits

Total Time:60 minutes

2 cups Flour, plus more as needed for dusting work area 1 Tbsp. Baking powder ¼ tsp. Olive oil 1 tsp. Salt 1 tsp. Sugar 1 Stick cold butter, cut into small cubes ¾ cup Buttermilk 1 Tbsp. Melted butter

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Whisk together dry ingredients in a large bowl.

3. Add butter cubes, and work with your fingers until the butter sticks to the flour and the mixture looks ragged.

4. Stir in buttermilk with a wooden spoon just until dough forms a rough ball.

5. Roll dough out on a floured surface to a ¾-inch-thick rectangle.

6. Wrap dough around the rolling pin to transfer it to an 18-by-26-inch sheet pan. (The dough will not reach the edges of the pan.) Use a knife to score in a grid for 16 biscuits.

7. Brush with melted butter and bake for 16 minutes. Let the biscuits rest in pan for 15 to 20 minutes. Cut and serve.

This article appears in the January 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

