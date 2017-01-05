A Plan for the Perfect Comedy Week in Chicago

Mondays

Camp: A Comedy Show

Hosts Tessa Orzech and Samantha Berkman are counselors as much as comics at this summer-camp-themed showcase, cramming pranks, games, and craft breaks between sketches and standup. Free, Village Tap, 8 p.m.

Tuesdays

Chicago Underground Comedy

This self-proclaimed comics’ playground may be an old standby, but it’s still the best spot for the city’s most cutting-edge comedy. A bonus: Onetime regulars like Hannibal Buress still stop by when they’re in town. $5, Beat Kitchen, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesdays

Drunk Science

Sean Flannery has made a career of airing his boozy laundry onstage, first with the drunken confessional The Blackout Diaries and now with this spinoff probing the chemistry of the inebriated body. $20, Comedy Bar, 8 p.m.

Thursdays

Prime Time Nine

The WIP Theater—a much-needed new performance space in the underserved Northwest Side neighborhood of Edison Park—hosts nine comics for $9 every Thursday at 9 o’clock.

Fridays

The Musical Armando

A team of 10 performers spins an improvised musical based on a monologue by a rotating guest (past guests include Terry O’Quinn of Lost and Dave Gaudet of ComedySportz). $14, Mission Theater at iO, 8 p.m.

Saturdays

The Revival Hour

At the heart of Hyde Park’s comedy renaissance is the year-old club the Revival. Its flagship variety hour boasts a range of voices and styles, including sketch, improv, standup, and music, from across the South Side. $10, Revival, 8 p.m.

Sundays

McMic

Ready to step into the spotlight yourself? Sign up for this all-ages open mic (poetry and storytelling are also welcome). Comics get four minutes to riff in front of an amicable crowd at this cozy Rogers Park black box. Free, McKaw Theater, 8 p.m.

This article appears in the January 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Comedy