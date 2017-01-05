A Plan for the Perfect Comedy Week in Chicago
With a recent surge in weekly showcases, you can now laugh your way from Monday to Sunday. Our pick for the best of each night.
Mondays
Camp: A Comedy Show
Hosts Tessa Orzech and Samantha Berkman are counselors as much as comics at this summer-camp-themed showcase, cramming pranks, games, and craft breaks between sketches and standup. Free, Village Tap, 8 p.m.
Tuesdays
Chicago Underground Comedy
This self-proclaimed comics’ playground may be an old standby, but it’s still the best spot for the city’s most cutting-edge comedy. A bonus: Onetime regulars like Hannibal Buress still stop by when they’re in town. $5, Beat Kitchen, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesdays
Drunk Science
Sean Flannery has made a career of airing his boozy laundry onstage, first with the drunken confessional The Blackout Diaries and now with this spinoff probing the chemistry of the inebriated body. $20, Comedy Bar, 8 p.m.
Thursdays
Prime Time Nine
The WIP Theater—a much-needed new performance space in the underserved Northwest Side neighborhood of Edison Park—hosts nine comics for $9 every Thursday at 9 o’clock.
Fridays
The Musical Armando
A team of 10 performers spins an improvised musical based on a monologue by a rotating guest (past guests include Terry O’Quinn of Lost and Dave Gaudet of ComedySportz). $14, Mission Theater at iO, 8 p.m.
Saturdays
The Revival Hour
At the heart of Hyde Park’s comedy renaissance is the year-old club the Revival. Its flagship variety hour boasts a range of voices and styles, including sketch, improv, standup, and music, from across the South Side. $10, Revival, 8 p.m.
Sundays
McMic
Ready to step into the spotlight yourself? Sign up for this all-ages open mic (poetry and storytelling are also welcome). Comics get four minutes to riff in front of an amicable crowd at this cozy Rogers Park black box. Free, McKaw Theater, 8 p.m.
