The Humongous New Greco-Roman-Style Spa in River West, By the Numbers

55,120

Gallons of water in the seven pools, combined

40,000

Candles the spa expects to burn in a year

1,300

Liters of diluted vino extract used for one Red Wine Experience bath

50˚

Temperature of the ice pool, which reduces inflammation in muscles

20,000

Square footage of the old paint factory the spa took over

20

Max capacity an hour at the spa, so you’re not crammed shoulder to shoulder with a Speedo-clad stranger in the saltwater pool

Better than 0

Odds you’ll share a dip with Keanu Reeves—but only if he makes another John Wick sequel. The last one filmed a scene at the New York City location.

