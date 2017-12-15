The Humongous New Greco-Roman-Style Spa in River West, By the Numbers
Aire Ancient Baths updates Hellenic pampering rituals with over-the-top twists. (Heated marble seats, anyone?)
55,120
Gallons of water in the seven pools, combined
40,000
Candles the spa expects to burn in a year
1,300
Liters of diluted vino extract used for one Red Wine Experience bath
50˚
Temperature of the ice pool, which reduces inflammation in muscles
20,000
Square footage of the old paint factory the spa took over
20
Max capacity an hour at the spa, so you’re not crammed shoulder to shoulder with a Speedo-clad stranger in the saltwater pool
Better than 0
Odds you’ll share a dip with Keanu Reeves—but only if he makes another John Wick sequel. The last one filmed a scene at the New York City location.
