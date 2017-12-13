This Old Town Cottage’s Historic Facade Was Preserved, and the Interior Got a Modernist Redo
A beautiful 19th-century property in a historic district becomes a minimalist refuge.
The Specs:2,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Good for:Design buffs with a heart for the old and a head for the ultranew
Preservationists, close this window now. Everyone else, check out 217 West Eugenie Street, an endearing 19th-century cottage gutted to the studs for a modernist redo. “There’s a huge juxtaposition between the historic façade, which can’t be changed as part of the Old Town historic district, and the inside,” says Tim Salm, the agent who listed the home for $2 million in October.
That isn’t just real estate hyperbole. After a year of work directed by Wheeler Kearns Architects, the cottage reemerged as a minimalist refuge. Among the highlights: a central staircase landing that morphs into a kitchen counter, abundant natural light from lofty windows and a floor-to-ceiling sliding back door, and a blown-out backyard (buh-bye, 400-square-foot addition from the ’80s). Bonus: a nearly unheard of (in the city) two-car garage.
Photo gallery
Share
Advertisement
A Glencoe Property Where the Lake Steals the Show
4 months ago
Luxury Properties Are Booming in Edgewater
6 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.