If You’re Tired of Turkey, Try Making This Winter Pork Roast

Turkeyed out after the holidays but still want to cook something impressive? Try a bone-in pork loin. “Pork chops are tough to do well for a crowd,” says the Duck Inn’s chef-owner, Kevin Hickey, and racks are much less likely to dry out. The key to success is patience. Curing the meat overnight in a citrusy brine adds flavor and tenderness. And letting it rest for at least 15 minutes after it comes out of the oven helps the juices redistribute. “It took years to train my family members to wait,” Hickey says.

Kevin Hickey’s Winter Pork Roast

Yield:5 to 6 servings

Total Time:13 hours

Active Time:1 hour

10 Tangerines ¾ cup Dark muscovado sugar 3 Tbsp. Stone-ground mustard 2 tsp. Espelette pepper ¼ cup Chopped fresh sage 2 Tbsp. Chopped fresh marjoram 12 Garlic cloves, smashed 2 Tbsp. Chopped fresh ginger 1 cup Kosher salt, plus more as needed 8 cups Water 1 3- to 4-lb. bone-in pork loin rack (not frenched) 1½ lbs. assorted root vegetables (Hickey recommends parsnips, turnips, and carrots), roughly chopped 8 Small red potatoes, scrubbed and halved 18 Large Brussels sprouts, stemmed and halved Olive oil, as needed Black pepper, to taste 2 Tbsp. Chopped fresh parsley 2 Tbsp. Butter

1. Juice 8 tangerines (for about a cup of juice). In a large pot, combine half the juice (reserve remainder) and next nine ingredients; bring to a boil. Remove from heat, let cool, then refrigerate for 1 hour. Add pork to pot with brine; refrigerate, covered, for up to 12 hours.

2. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Toss all vegetables in olive oil, salt, and pepper, then transfer to a heavy roasting pan. Remove pork from brine and lay atop vegetables, fatty side up.

3. Roast, turning vegetables a few times,until pork reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees (about 1 hour 20 minutes).

4. Transfer pork to a cutting board and vegetables to a serving platter; cover both with foil. Let rest for 15 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, place the roasting pan on the stove and deglaze drippings with remaining tangerine juice over medium-high heat. Add parsley and butter; whisk until glossy.

6. Slice pork between bones to create individual chops. Lay chops on top of vegetables and pour glaze over top. Peel and segment remaining tangerines and use them to garnish the roast.

